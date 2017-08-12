Donald Trump Slams…Something

A couple of hours ago on Twitter, Donald Trump condemned the white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville last night. Or did he?

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017



Am I the only one who can’t tell for sure who Trump is talking about in these tweets?