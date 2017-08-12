This morning, mostly in passing, I mentioned that I couldn’t quite tell just who Donald Trump was condemning in his tweets about last night’s march by white nationalists in Charlottesville. I’ve been out all day since then, and when I got home I read about the violence and deaths in today’s march. One woman was killed by a car that rammed into the crowd; two police officers died in a helicopter crash; and dozens more were injured. And what does our president have to say about that?

We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.

And this:

This is the White House’s only response to my asking three times if the President condemns white supremacists pic.twitter.com/6YLUrrRLOM — Ken Schwencke (@schwanksta) August 13, 2017



What a miserable little race-baiting piece of shit. Our country can’t be rid of him soon enough.