Donald Trump’s Job Approval Dips Slightly After Charlottesville

There’s not much going on this evening, so how about a look at Donald Trump’s job approval? Here it is:

Apparently Charlottesville hasn’t done him too much damage. I’m not surprised. We’re getting to the point where Trump’s support is limited to his most diehard supporters, and these are the folks who think his Charlottesville remarks were just fine. So Trump lost a little bit of support around the edges, but race-baiting was never likely to seriously damage him with his base. That’s a big part of why they voted for him in the first place, after all.