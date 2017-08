And by terrible, I mean fawning:

Between 2012 and 2016, Metacritic, a website that aggregates critics’ reviews for music, films, television and video-games, gave just eight out of 7,287 albums a “red” score—a designation that means reviews were “generally unfavorable” or worse.

In other words, only 0.1 percent of all albums reviewed were judged even mildly bad, let alone awful. So far in 2017, the number is 0 percent.