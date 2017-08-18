I was over at my mother’s house on a digital mercy mission a few days ago, so I took the opportunity to photograph her cats. This one is Tillamook. Tilly is a very photogenic cat, but unfortunately he’s also a camera-shy cat. In fact, he’s just generally people shy. He doesn’t run away and hide under a chair when I come over, but he does generally make himself scarce. So good pictures are rare.

The odd thing is that if he’s snoozing and I walk up to him, there’s no problem. He opens one eye, streatches a bit, and starts purring when I pet him. Just like a normal cat. But if he’s already awake, he skitters off. Very odd.