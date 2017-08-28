Things are a little slow this evening, so here’s my latest health update. Nickel version: nothing has changed. In fact, the two test results I actually care about were exactly the same as last month to two decimals. Maybe Kaiser is saving money by just pretending to run lab tests?

Anyway, everything is fine, and obviously the multiple myeloma remains well under control. The only downside is that over the past few months the chemo med has started to eat away at my energy a little more than usual. As near as I can tell, I now require 9-10 hours of sleep per day. That normally means 8 hours at night and then a 1-2 hour nap sometime during the day. That’s annoying.