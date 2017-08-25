It Looks Like We Need Some New Candidates For Fed Chair

Gary Cohn on President Trump’s response to Charlottesville:

Citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK. I believe this administration can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups and do everything we can to heal the deep divisions that exist in our communities.

Janet Yellen on President Trump’s desire to deregulate Wall Street:

Yellen, 71, made clear in her speech on Friday that she believes tighter regulations and standards have made the banking system safer and that while some improvements could be made, they should be modest, not structural. “The evidence shows that reforms since the crisis have made the financial system substantially safer,” Yellen said, according to prepared remarks.

Welp, Cohn and Yellen have just failed the all-important sycophant test. There go our top two contenders to lead the Fed when Yellen’s term expires. Who’s next in line? The Mooch?