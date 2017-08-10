Lunchtime Photo

Yesterday’s photo was taken on the way to Silverado Canyon. Today’s was taken in the canyon itself.

This was one of those things where I could barely see what I was taking a picture of. I was standing awkwardly and shoving the camera out in front of myself, shooting almost blind. That’s why this picture is a little less sharp than usual. But the color is fabulous, and I can’t figure out where it came from. I haven’t shopped it (just the background, which I darkened), and in real life I sure didn’t notice this fluorescent pink color. The leaves looked sort of deep red, I thought. Of course, I wasn’t looking closely, was I?

Anyway, very strange. This looks more like a teenager’s lipstick color than the color of a leaf, but a leaf it is.