Orrin Hatch, Age 83, Wins Twitter Battle

First this:

.@senorrinhatch: “We’re in tax now…they shot their wad on health care and that’s the way it is. I’m sick of it.” https://t.co/GQBvI5munO pic.twitter.com/wp2l3rNQzm — POLITICO (@politico) August 7, 2017

Then this:

In the past weeks we’ve had WH Comms Director talk about sucking his own dick, a FOX anchor sending dick pics & now this from…Orrin Hatch. https://t.co/Xru9YfaAga — ☪️ Charles Gaba ✡️ (@charles_gaba) August 7, 2017

And then this:

As few of you were alive during the Civil War, here’s a valuable jargon lesson on “wads” and the shooting of them. https://t.co/dOYvcfgImO pic.twitter.com/wk9aaNb3s2 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 7, 2017

Who wins? Considering that he’s 83, I have to give this one to Hatch. Not bad for an oldster!