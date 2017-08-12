Republicans Have Made Obamacare More Popular Than Ever

Here’s the latest Kaiser tracking poll on the popularity of Obamacare:

Approval of Obamacare has been rising steadily ever since Trump won the election. Net approval has now been positive for eight consecutive months, by far the longest stretch of positive approval since the law took effect in January 2014. On the less positive side, however, we also have this:

It is, I suppose, a relief that a majority of Republicans don’t want Trump to deliberately sabotage Obamacare. At the same time, a full 40 percent of Republicans think this is a great idea. That’s not surprising, perhaps, but it sure is discouraging.