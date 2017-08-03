Senate Republicans Are Tired of Donald Trump

There’s a move afoot in the Senate to prevent President Trump from firing Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor investigating his campaign connections with Russia:

On Thursday, Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Chris Coons (D-DE), two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced they would introduce a bill to allow Justice Department special counsels, like Mueller, to challenge their removals in court….The decision is a preemptive attempt to curtail the president, who has publicly criticized Mueller and derided the Russia investigation.

In the past week, the Senate has (a) passed a Russia sanctions bill Trump opposes, (b) snubbed Trump’s demand that they keep trying to pass health care reform, (c) spurned Trump’s position on the debt ceiling, and (d) introduced a bill to protect Mueller from possible Trump reprisals.

Do Republicans in the Senate care at all about what Trump says anymore? It doesn’t much seem like it.