From the Washington Post:

President Trump on Wednesday will pressure Congress to pass a sweeping package of tax cuts by year’s end, but he is not planning to advance a specific plan….In a speech delivered to supporters in Springfield, Mo., Trump plans to make a populist argument for cutting taxes, saying it will help raise wages and boost economic growth, said senior administration officials who spoke on the condition they not be named. One of the officials said Trump is going to try to tap into a view among many Americans that “the economy is rigged — that it only benefits a very small [number of] wealthy and well-connected few … The president is going to really hammer on that.”

And what’s the best way to unrig the economy? To reduce corporate taxes and lower top marginal rates on rich people! That should help all those struggling white working class folks who voted for Trump.

Donald Trump once said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his supporters would still love him. It looks like he’s about to put that to the test. If he can convince working-class voters that Paul Ryan’s tax plan will help them out, it means they’ll literally believe anything.