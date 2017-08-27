Tillerson: Trump Doesn’t Speak for the State Department

Kevin DrumAug. 27, 2017 12:06 PM

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talks to Chris Wallace today about American values:

Here’s a paraphrase:

WALLACE: Foreign leaders are questioning the president’s values.

TILLERSON: The State Department represents American values.

WALLACE: And the president?

TILLERSON: No one doubts the commitment of the American government.

WALLACE: And the president?

TILLERSON: The president speaks for himself.

WALLACE: But not for you?

TILLERSON: I’ve made my own comments about that.

So Tillerson has now joined Mnuchin, Cohn, Mattis, and the service chiefs in distancing himself from his president. Cabinet meetings must be a real joy these days.