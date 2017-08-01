What’s the Most Conservative Demographic in the United States?

What is the most male-dominated industry in the United States? I don’t know for sure, but it might well be “evangelical preacher”:

Trump White House met with 100 Christian evangelical leaders last week. Again. https://t.co/MfjsGHkp2q pic.twitter.com/2IJ5ggjHQ1 — New Civil Rights (@newcivilrights) August 1, 2017

And what is the most conservative-dominated demographic in the United States? Military officers? Surgeons? Evangelical preachers? I don’t know that either, but I would nominate cigar smokers. What’s the deal with that? A friend of mine is a cigar smoker, and has steadily stopped socializing with his fellow cigar smokers because their get-togethers have become full-on Trumpathons. As near as I can tell, the cigar-smoking demographic is about 99 percent conservative, and he agrees. Why is that? Does anyone know?