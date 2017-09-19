Did Donald Trump Really Apologize to the President of Turkey?

Last May, a loud but peaceful group of Kurdish demonstrators gathered outside the home of the Turkish ambassador to protest the visit of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan’s bodyguards, apparently at the direction of Erdogan himself, waded into the crowd and started beating people bloody. Nearly everyone in America was appalled, from Congress to the DC mayor to the DC police chief. Nearly everyone:

.@RT_Erdogan tells @JudyWoodruff Trump called him abt incident in DC this summer to say he was sorry + wanted to “follow up on this issue.” pic.twitter.com/CoVXYFamDV — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 19, 2017

Can this possibly be true? Did Donald Trump really decide that this was the time and place to issue the first apology of his life? Holy crap.