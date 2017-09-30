Donald Trump Is Upset At People Who Think Puerto Rico Is a Disaster

Kevin DrumSep. 30, 2017 3:51 PM

Yesterday and today, the mayor of San Juan complained—accurately—about the slow federal response to disaster relief in Puerto Rico. “If anyone can hear us,” she said, “if Mr. Trump can hear us, let’s just get it over with and get the ball rolling.”

Mr. Trump heard her:

Then he tweeted some more about what a great job he was doing. Then he went out and played a round of golf. When he got back, he tweeted yet again about what a great job he was doing—which everyone would know if only the Democrats and the news media would stop lying about how bad things were in Puerto Rico.

Forty more months of this kindergarten stuff. Fucking hell.