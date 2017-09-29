Friday Cat Blogging – 29 September 2017

At the very last minute of our stay in Kerry, the sun came out and so did the cat at the bottom of the hill. His owner gave us grief the last time we got out of the car in front of her driveway, so we haven’t tried to make friends with him since our first day. However, she was gone Wednesday afternoon, so I stopped briefly to snap a few pictures. I don’t know this cat’s name, but since we live on Coad Road I’ve been calling him the Coad Cat. He looks kind of sour in this shot, but that’s just the set of his face. In reality he’s a handsome and (normally) sociable critter.