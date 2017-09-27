Hillary Clinton For President!

Three days ago Hillary Clinton used Twitter—America’s official outlet for federal policy proposals—to suggest that President Trump should send the USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship, to Puerto Rico. This was apparently one of many things Trump hadn’t bothered to think about while he was busy lashing out at black athletes. Once there, it would join the USS Kearsarge and the USS Oak Hill, amphibious ships that have already landed Marines on the island to begin rebuilding efforts. The Washington Post reports that Clinton got results:

Two days later, Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long announced that the Navy will soon do exactly that….It comes after days of critics saying that the U.S. government isn’t doing enough to support hurricane relief in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory of nearly 3.5 million people that faces months without electricity and a long rebuilding process.

….[Clinton’s] call to action took off, with a petition on the website Change.org garnering more than 100,000 signatures in three days and critics expressing frustration with the hashtag #SendtheComfort.

Since then, the call for the Comfort has come to symbolize something larger: A call for the Pentagon to send more.

More food. More water. More generators. More aircraft.

More everything.