I feel like I should take a public position on any topic that gets sufficiently contentious, so here it is with no hemming and hawing: I think it’s a good idea to increase the Twitter limit to 280 characters.

There. I said it. And I’ll bet everyone will agree before long. Tweets will retain their character as very brief public communications, but the character increase will allow a little more breathing room. Even short thoughts can’t always be easily condensed to 140 characters.