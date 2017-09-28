Lunchtime Photo

As we bid a fond farewell to Ireland, it’s only right that we highlight its national animal: the sheep. This fine looking ram was lying on a rock above the road when we passed him on a sunny morning last week. I thought about stopping to take a picture, but I didn’t. Sightseeing called.

Six hours later, returning home on the same road, there he was. Same spot. He looked like he hadn’t bothered moving a muscle all day. This time I stopped. After all, how often do you get a chance to snap a portrait of Ireland’s laziest sheep?