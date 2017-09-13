This is the Killarney Pub in Huntington Beach. I had lunch there on Monday and—

Oh, who cares where I had lunch on Monday? I have much more important news: I’m going on vacation! Can you guess where? Huh? Can you?

Yep: Marian and I are going to Ireland. We’ll be in County Kerry for a couple of weeks, a few miles south of Killarney in the general vicinity of Sneem. I expect it to be cool, relaxing, and rainy. Then it’s off to England, where we’ll spend three weeks in London. If you happen to live in either Kerry or London and want to get together for lunch or something, just drop me a line. My sister is housesitting for us, so Hilbert and Hopper will be in good hands.

However, this is only a partial vacation. I expect to blog the entire time at a reduced pace and possibly at odd hours. Other folks might also fill in here, though that’s up to the gods. The only way to know for sure is to check in now and again to see what’s here.

I’ll be traveling today and tomorrow, but I’ll most likely post something on Friday or Saturday, assuming we don’t get hopelessly lost and fall into the North Atlantic. Keep an eye on Donald for me while I’m gone.