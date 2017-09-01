Ryan: Trump Should Leave DACA Alone

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and other Republican leaders in Congress on Friday urged President Trump not to terminate an Obama-era program that has allowed nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants to live and work in the country without fear of deportation.
Ryan said in a radio interview that it was up to Congress to determine the fate of the immigrants enrolled in Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which offers two-year work permits to those who have been in the country illegally since they were children, a group known as “dreamers.” Asked if Trump should follow through on campaign pledges to end DACA, Ryan told WCLO in his hometown of Janesville, Wis.: “I actually don’t think he should do that. I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix.”
In one sense, it’s good to hear Ryan say this. At the same time, I wonder if this is exactly the kind of statement that will provoke Trump into killing DACA because, dammit, nobody tells Donald Trump what to do.
It’s hard to know these days. There’s really no such thing as unalloyed good news anymore, is there?