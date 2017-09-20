The Big Fed Selloff Is About To Begin

The Fed announced today that the economy was in such whopping good shape that they plan to start selling off all the assets they accumulated as a result of three rounds of quantitative easing during the Great Recession. Is this a good idea? Is the economy really doing that great? That’s above my pay grade. To be honest, I don’t quite understand why they can’t just light the whole mess on fire and forget about it. Bad precedent, I suppose.

Anyway, just to give you some context, here’s the job facing the Fed. They’ve got a lot of assets to get rid of. I guess we’ll find out soon enough if the economy is doing well enough that the Fed’s selloff doesn’t tank the stock and bond markets. Cross your fingers.