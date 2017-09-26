Trump Foreign Policy Still Being Driven By Fox & Friends

I missed it at the time, but Donald Trump tweeted this on Saturday:

Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel.They are also working with North Korea.Not much of an agreement we have! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

It turns out this never happened:

Fox News is now reporting that this missile launch never happened. The President got duped by an old video from 7 months ago. Good grief. https://t.co/AOoIgpj7av — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 25, 2017

I’m running out of adjectives and adverbs. Is Trump running a personal contest to see just how stupid a thing he can say before before Republicans take notice?