Trump: No Worries, DREAMers!

Hey DREAMers! Donald Trump has your back:

For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about – No action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

As always, keep in mind that this is a message to Trump’s base, not to anyone else. The message is: I’m anti-immigrant but I still have a heart. This is precisely the message they want to hear, because it is precisely how they think of themselves. They’re sick of people accusing them of being racist or xenophobic or just plain nasty because they’re opposed to the brown hordes coming over the border. Trump is the only one who understands this, and that’s why they love him.