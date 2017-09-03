When to Support Donald Trump: A Handy Guide

Dan McLaughlin has a question:
Do Liberal Writers Really Believe In An Obligation To Oppose Everything Trump Does?
If you follow many liberal/progressive writers or pundits, you hear an awful lot of variations on the argument that there’s an absolute moral obligation to oppose everything Trump and his Administration do – every proposal, every initiative, regardless of its merits as policy.
I wouldn’t call it a moral obligation, exactly. More like a handy heuristic. Donald Trump has an almost unerring instinct for lousy policy, even by conservative standards, so it makes sense to oppose everything out of the box. If, after intensive study, it turns out that he’s accidentally proposed something worthwhile, then sure: go ahead and support it. Just don’t expect it to happen very often.