Bob Corker on Donald Trump: “Everyone Knows”

Sen. Bob Corker says that pretty much every Republican in Congress knows that Donald Trump is a liar and a buffoon:

I don’t know why the president tweets out things that are not true. You know he does it. Everyone knows he does it….The vast majority of our caucus understands what we’re dealing with here. There will be some — if you write that, I’m sure there will be some that say, ‘no, no, no I don’t believe that,’ but of course they understand the volatility that we are dealing with and the tremendous amount of work that it takes from people around him to keep him in the middle of the road. No question.

They know. They all know. But most of them aren’t even willing to acknowledge it, let alone do something about it.

And if World War III does break out because Trump doesn’t know the difference between berating a contestant on The Apprentice and berating an insecure young man with dozens of nuclear weapons at his disposal? I don’t know. I suppose they’ll just blame it on Obama ruining America’s standing in the world. That’s always worked before.