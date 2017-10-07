Dinnertime Photo

We’ll finish up our avian-themed day with this photo of a calico duck in St. James’s Park. I’ve always wanted a calico cat, but maybe a duck would be a good replacement?

So what kind of duck is this, anyway? To help you, I’ve posted a picture of a sign that allegedly identifies all the waterfowl in the park. I don’t see anything that really matches this duck’s coloring. In fact, I don’t see anything that even has a black head and an orange beak. But I’m not much of a bird person. Feel free to leave your educated guesses in comments.