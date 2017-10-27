Friday Cat Blogging – 27 October 2017

On my father’s side of the family, my grandmother’s parents both came from the region of Ireland around Killaloe. According to family legend, the Gunsons and Canters worked as miners in the nearby Silvermines mountains before they emigrated to Colorado to work in American mines instead. The town of Silvermines is still around, though the mines finally closed down in 1958. It’s a pretty place these days.

It also provides us with our final overseas cat. This well-fed critter was not willing to come up to see me, but he was willing to sit a few safe yards away and pose for a picture. As for our American cats, Hilbert and Hopper are still fat and happy and will make their triumphant return to their rightful place next Friday.