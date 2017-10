Happy Birthday to me! I’m 59 today.

A reminder: I’m meeting up for drinks with a reader who was also born on the 19th, and everyone is invited. If you’re in London and want to get together, we’ll be at the Coal Hole at about 5 pm. The Coal Hole is at 91-92 The Strand, a few hundred yards east of Trafalgar Square. I’ll be wearing a bright red shirt. Feel free to drop by whenever you can. We’ll probably be there for a couple of hours or so.