Lunchtime Photo

Today is a travel day as we finally fly home. I wonder if that Trump guy is still president? Have the Dodgers won the Stanley Cup yet? Is it still the temperature of molten lava in Southern California? I guess I’ll find out when we land.

To keep you amused, here’s a gallery of photos from the famous Long Room library at Trinity College in Dublin. Despite my mini-rant about museums on Monday, I have to say that the attitude toward photography sure has changed for the better from ten years ago. Not just in museums, either. Basically, you can take pictures almost anywhere these days, and even the places that nominally forbid photography don’t really seem to care much. Maybe the rising army of smartphones finally caused everyone to give up.

Here’s the Long Room itself. I didn’t bother taking a good, basic establishing shot of the room since there are already hundreds of great pictures easily accessible on the web. Here’s one of them, available via Creative Commons from Diliff.

The Bible section. I found it by accident:

The famous busts lining the bookshelves:

Opera!

The upper tier:

A creepy-loooking set of books. This is not a black-and-white photo. It just looks like one: