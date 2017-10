This photo was taken in St. James’s Park. I watched for about 20 minutes as this guy stood stone-faced the entire time while he was feeding the gulls. His expression never changed.

The gulls don’t change either. It’s hard to tell in person, but in a photo you can see that they look wide-eyed and delighted to get their treat. It’s kind of cute. Also, they have amazing control of their beaks, plucking tiny bits of food while in flight, but never touching the guy’s fingers.