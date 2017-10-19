Lunchtime Photo

Along one stretch of Regent’s Canal, there’s a strip of pavement that parallels the towpath opposite the boats. Apparently, the folks who have mooring rights are also allowed to set up little sitting areas on the patch across from their houseboat. These setups revealed a lot of character about their owners, and I’m sorry I didn’t take more pictures of them.

But I took a few, and this is one of them. It’s one of the simplest and most austere, but on a sunny day it offers a nice respite from the boat itself.