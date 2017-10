Well, I was close. I guessed that Michael Flynn might be arrested today, and it turned out to be Paul Manafort. But he was my #2 choice, so I was close.

There’s no real surprise here, just as there will be no surprise if eventually Flynn is charged too. Their misdeeds are pretty well known. So far, Donald Trump hasn’t offered up any claim that this is part of a witch hunt, though. I assume his strategy will be to claim that he barely knows the guy anyway.