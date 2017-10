From Michael Grimm, recently out of jail and now trying to revive his political career by sucking up to Donald Trump:

I remember saying to myself, I never realized what a large man — I mean stature-wise, he’s a big man, with massive hands. I don’t have small hands, but when I shook hands with him, the first time I shook hands with him, I realized he was a big man….I thought they were pretty big. You don’t think so? I thought he had a big, strong grip. I’m dead serious.