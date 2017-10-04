Quote of the Day: We Should All Just Ignore Trump’s Blather

I’ve been wondering since this morning what excuse the White House would invent to walk back Donald Trump’s suggestion that Puerto Rico’s debt needs to be wiped clean. It turns out they didn’t bother. Here’s the walkback from budget director Mick Mulvaney:

“I wouldn’t take it word for word with that,” Mulvaney said on CNN.

So that’s that. Not even a pretense that Trump was actually saying something plausible. Just a bald admission that Trump talks a lot of shit and no one should take him seriously.