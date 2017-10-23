Shinzo Abe’s Secret to Success

The LA Times explains how Japan’s Shinzo Abe won easily in a landslide election on Sunday:

Despite scant enthusiasm for many of Abe’s policies, particularly his planned reform of the constitution’s pacifist Article 9, his position rarely looked seriously threatened. On top of a weakened opposition, the economy has posted consecutive quarters of solid growth after decades of stagnation, the stock market is at a 20-year high and there are 1.5 vacancies for every job seeker.