Sunday Photo Gallery: Life in Death

Today is a travel day. We’re flying to Dublin for a couple of days, and then back home. So here’s something to entertain you while I’m offline.

Rebecca Louise Law is a London artist who specializes in installations constructed primarily of dried plants and flowers. Her largest piece to date, “Life in Death,” is on display at Kew Gardens, and it’s really quite lovely. It takes up a single large room and consists of hundreds of strands of flora hanging from the ceiling. Visitors can stroll through the room—a limited number at a time—and to my surprise they have no problem with taking as many photographs as you want.

The lighting is fairly harsh, but the dried flowers and the wooden walls soften it into warm tones. Here’s a selection of photos: