The Stock Market Is Doing Well Under Donald Trump

Donald Trump is bragging about the stock market again. As well he should: the S&P 500 is up 12 percent since he took office. That’s not bad! Of course, this is hardly the best first year a president has had in recent history:

Poor Donald. The ghost of Obama haunts him constantly. Still, I guess he needs something to take his mind off the fact that his Secretary of State thinks he’s a “fucking moron”:

Four senior administration officials said Trump first learned on Wednesday that Tillerson had disparaged him after a July 20 national security meeting at the Pentagon….Trump was furious when he saw the NBC News report, which was published shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. For the next two hours the president fumed inside the White House, venting to [John] Kelly, officials said. He left for Las Vegas shortly after 8 a.m., 20 minutes behind schedule.

This is the kind of thing a non-moron would probably laugh off. “Yeah, giving a campaign speech to a bunch of boy scouts was kind of dumb, wasn’t it?” But an actual moron will always go ballistic over something like this. Especially after a press conference where Tillerson pointedly refused to deny ever saying such a thing.

It’s no wonder Kelly decided not to go to Las Vegas with Trump. Trump had already bent his ear for two hours. Did he really need another five hours of being yapped at while he was trapped in a plane with Trump? Where’s Jared “Trump Whisperer” Kushner when you need him?