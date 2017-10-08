Trump Performance Art Now In Its Third Week

Donald Trump is really determined to keep the spotlight on black athletes who are protesting racial injustice on the football field, isn’t he? I’m not a fan of the endless theories that Trump is doing something to “distract” us from something even worse, but this a really obvious and calculated effort to sustain an empty controversy that otherwise no one would care about.

By now I think we all get it: Donald Trump is the savior of American values from the dusky hordes. Maybe it’s time to stop giving this transparent performance art the attention it so obviously doesn’t deserve. How many more weeks do we have to read about the latest desperate attempt to keep it in the news pages?