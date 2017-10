A few days ago I mentioned that District Line trains are open for their entire length, which means you can watch the train swinging in and out of curves. It’s kind of mesmerizing.

And naturally I want to share. So here’s a video of the entire 1:12 minute trip from Victoria to St. James’s Park. It’s kind of shaky because that’s how it goes holding cheap equipment with one outstretched hand. But that just adds a touch of realism anyway. Watch the poles go back and forth!