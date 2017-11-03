Donald Trump Is Unhappy That He Can’t Use the Courts to Persecute His Enemies

Donald Trump does not like the civilian justice system:

“What we have right now is a joke and it’s a laughingstock.”

Trump also does not like the military justice system:

The decision on Sergeant Bergdahl is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

And he’s also unhappy with his own Justice Department:

….This is real collusion and dishonesty. Major violation of Campaign Finance Laws and Money Laundering – where is our Justice Department? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Yesterday he wrapped this all up and explained to WMAL host Larry O’Connor just how unhappy he is:

“The saddest thing is that because I’m the President of the United States, I am not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department,” Trump said. “I am not supposed to be involved with the FBI.” …. “I look at what’s happening with the Justice Department. Well, why aren’t they going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with her, the dossier?” Trump said…. “I’m very unhappy with it that the Justice Department isn’t going,” Trump said. “I am not supposed to be doing the kind of things that I would love to be doing. And I am very frustrated by it.”

He really does think the entire federal government should be directly under his personal control. I can’t wait for his next interview, where he goes after the IRS for not auditing people he doesn’t like.