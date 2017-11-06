Lunchtime Photo

On our flight home from Ireland we passed over the eastern edge of Greenland—just as I have on every other flight home from Europe that I’ve been on. But this time was different. We passed over the Crown Prince Frederick Range (I think) and the view was much more striking than I’ve ever seen before. Partly it’s because the weather was clear and the sun was low in the sky, producing some nice shadows. Perhaps we were also flying lower than usual: 34,000 feet rather than 38,000 feet.

Whatever the reason, I’ve never gotten photos as good as the ones I got on this trip. Even through the scratched and blurry airplane window, this is a surprisingly sharp and dazzling view. Enjoy.