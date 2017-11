This is the Shrub of Doom. Beware its fell power.

I took this in the late afternoon on R568 in County Kerry. Even in real life it looked pretty bleak and eerie, but naturally I amped that up a bit in this picture. OK, I amped it up a lot. But the effect is kind of cool. You expect that maybe Mordred or Voldemort are lurking just outside the frame. Or maybe Vladimir and Estragon.