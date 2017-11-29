Lunchtime Photo

This is the Jack Sparrow actor at Disneyland. He crosses back and forth on the raft to Tom Sawyer’s Island, and he was really good. You can see that he has the look down (we’ll forgive the sunscreen on his nose), and he had the accent and mannerisms close to perfect too. And he was great with the kids, who swarmed around him and squealed with delight whenever he said something funny—which was often. I’d like to say that he has a bright future in Hollywood, but it probably turns out that he’s pre-med studying to be a neurosurgeon or something. Isn’t that always the way?