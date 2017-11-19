Mulvaney OK With Keeping Individual Mandate, Provides No Guidance on How to Pay For It

The latest:

Mulvaney: White House ‘OK’ pulling individual mandate repeal from tax bill

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that the administration wants to repeal part of Obamacare in Congress’ tax bill but is “OK with taking it out” if “it becomes an impediment.”

….“If we can repeal part of Obamacare as part of a tax bill, and have a tax bill that is still a good tax bill that can pass, that’s great,” Mulvaney continued. “If it becomes an impediment to getting the best tax bill we can, then we’re OK with taking it out. So, I think it’s up to the Senate and the House to sort of hammer out those details.”