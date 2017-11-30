Narrow Networks Are the New Hotness

Via email, Avalere Health sends me their latest estimate of the growth of narrow networks on Obamacare. These are networks like HMOs or EPOs (Exclusive Provider Organizations) that allow you to choose only a limited range of doctors and hospitals. Here’s the chart:

Note that this is only for the federal exchange, but there’s no reason to think that things are especially different on the state exchanges. Avalere also reports that deductibles have gone up for silver plans, but not for the other metal levels.