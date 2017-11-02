President Trump Suddenly Loves the Civilian Justice System

I know I shouldn’t bother with this, but—oh hell, I’m just a weak man. Here is our president today:

Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

…There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Yesterday Trump said we needed much quicker and much stronger justice, and that’s why he thought the civilian justice system was such a joke. Today, suddenly the civilian justice system is “statistically” faster than military justice and is fully able to hand down the death penalty. In fact, the civilian system is probably better because…New York. Or something.

I can’t keep up.