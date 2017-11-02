President Trump Suddenly Loves the Civilian Justice System

Kevin DrumNov. 2, 2017 1:47 PM

I know I shouldn’t bother with this, but—oh hell, I’m just a weak man. Here is our president today:

Yesterday Trump said we needed much quicker and much stronger justice, and that’s why he thought the civilian justice system was such a joke. Today, suddenly the civilian justice system is “statistically” faster than military justice and is fully able to hand down the death penalty. In fact, the civilian system is probably better because…New York. Or something.

I can’t keep up.