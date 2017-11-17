Raw Data: US Military Actions Abroad Since 1798

Via a tweet from Dan Drezner, here’s a chart showing every US military action abroad since 1798:

There are reasons to take this with a grain of salt. The CRS report includes purely humanitarian missions, for example (“2014: Southern Philippines Humanitarian Assistance for Typhoon Bopha”) and it also seems to count separate actions in a single conflict as distinct uses of force (1994 includes five separate entries for Bosnia).

That said, if I’ve counted correctly the longest span without a military action overseas was 1934-40, when I guess we were too busy with the Depression to flex our muscles.