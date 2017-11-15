Republicans Targeting Health Care to Pay For Corporate Tax Cuts

Just to make things clear:

The Republican tax plan raises taxes on millions of middle-class families in order to fund a big corporate tax cut.

They still need more money, so they’re planning to take health care away from 13 million people.

What will they target next to raise revenue in order to give the Forbes 500 a tax cut? Food programs for pregnant mothers? EITC tax credits for the working poor? National parks?

And in case you’re curious, here’s the massive tax burden that US corporations are groaning under: