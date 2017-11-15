Republicans Targeting Health Care to Pay For Corporate Tax Cuts

Kevin DrumNov. 15, 2017 10:49 AM

Just to make things clear:

What will they target next to raise revenue in order to give the Forbes 500 a tax cut? Food programs for pregnant mothers? EITC tax credits for the working poor? National parks?

And in case you’re curious, here’s the massive tax burden that US corporations are groaning under: